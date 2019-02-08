Spain Asylum Applications (As of 31 December 2018)
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Infographic
Published on 08 Feb 2019 — View Original
ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb
Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.
Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.How to submit content