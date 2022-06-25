IOM and UNHCR Deplore Loss of Life at Nador-Melilla Crossing

Geneva – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) express profound sadness and concern at the loss of life and injuries reported during attempted crossings of the fence between Nador in Morocco and Melilla in Spain on Friday morning.

IOM and UNHCR urge all authorities to prioritize the safety of migrants and refugees, refrain from the excessive use of force and uphold their human rights.

These violent events highlight more than ever the importance of finding durable solutions for people on the move, in the spirit of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration and the Global Compact for Refugees.

IOM and UNHCR reiterate their call to the international community, in line with the principle of responsibility sharing, to strengthen access to safer, alternative pathways to mitigate the resort to dangerous journeys and reduce the risk of such tragic events from occurring again in the future.

