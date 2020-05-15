Immigration Detention in Spain: A Rapid Response to Covid-19, May 2020

**Immigration Detention in Spain (2020 Report): **On 6 May 2020, Spain reported that for the first time in its history, its long-term immigration detention facilities, "Foreign Internment Centres," were empty. These centres had long been the target of activists, local politicians, and human rights bodies, who argued that they were unnecessary and abusive. The Covid-19 crisis, which shut down deportation flights, provided a final push. But enormous questions remain, including what is to happen to these facilities if the crisis eventually passes, how are former detainees being cared for, and what is being done to protect the thousands of people stranded in Spain's Moroccan enclaves, where nominally "open" reception centres were placed under lockdown. Read the Spain Immigration Detention Profile.