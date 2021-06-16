Families of Missing Migrants: Their Search for Answers, the Impacts of Loss and Recommendations for Improved Support - Country Report: Spain

This report is based on qualitative research conducted with families of missing migrants and civil society organizations in Spain. The findings show the challenges that families face when searching for their loved ones as well as the actions that they are already taking to look for them. The report also analyses the legal and institutional framework for tackling cases of missing persons and unidentified remains in Spain, examining its application to the specific context of irregular migration and how it helps or hinders families of missing or deceased migrants in accessing their right to information and justice. Through improving our understanding of the different lived experiences and needs of families of missing migrants, this research aims to help enhance institutional responses to the search for missing or deceased migrants so that more families can know the fate of their loved ones.