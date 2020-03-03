DTM Mediterranean – Western Balkans Overview 2019

This paper provides an overview of the mixed migratory trends across the Western Balkan region in 2019 comparing them to the years before. While the total number of official registrations and interceptions of migrants by the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia and Kosovo has increased from 2018 to 2019 these summary figures should be read as an estimation of yearly trends only, as some migrants can be apprehended and registered in multiple countries while others can pass through the Western Balkans region undetected.