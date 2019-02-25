DTM Mediterranean Summary of key results (January - December 2018)

In 2018, the DTM Mediterranean team gathered 5,328 Flow Monitoring Surveys through a network of 30 DTM focal points and data collectors in 7 different countries on about 179 flow m onitoring p oints located on entry, inside and on the exit points in Spain, Italy, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Montenegro and the Republic of North Macedonia. In 2018, DTM Mediterranean published 6 analytical reports with insight into the profile of the interviewed migrants and their experiences during the journey to Europe. The DTM information system implemented in the Mediterranean also gathers statistical data on arrivals collated from national authorities and respective missions. Arrivals data are summarized on a monthly (and quarterly basis) and available for public use in the Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean - Compilation of Available Data and Information. All published reports, analysis and datasets based on DTM Flow Monitoring data are available for download on DTM Flows to Europe Geoportal.