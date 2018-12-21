Dozens of migrants dead and missing, adds to mounting toll off Spanish coast

A group of migrant boats stranded at sea, were rescued off the Spanish coast on Thursday, and at least 25 people are believed to be dead or missing, including a pregnant woman, the UN Refugee Agency, UNCHR, has reported.

Briefing reporters in Geneva on Friday, UNHCR spokesperson, Elizabeth Throssell, said that colleagues in the field had reported that bodies had been found on two of the boats: “You can imagine how traumatizing that was for the people who were rescued,” she said. According to news reports, the migrants had sailed from North Africa.

On one of the six vessels found adrift in the Straits of Gibraltar, in the western Mediterranean Sea, 33 people had been rescued, but 12 had died and a further 12 were missing.

On another of the boats, 57 people had been on board, including one that had already died by the time of the rescue. “There was a massive sea-swell that threw them into the water”, added Ms.Throssell, who said that among the survivors was a mother and her two-year-old child who was evacuated by helicopter, after she was found to be suffering from hypothermia.

She added that many of the survivors were being held at detention centres at the Port of Almeria in Spain. “Our implementing partner is there to provide the people with information and support and to help any potential protection and other needs and of course to promote access to the asylum process for those who may need it”.

Fatalities increasing off Spanish coast

Delivering the latest overall statistics on the deadly Mediterranean migration route, UN migration agency (IOM) spokesperson, Joel Millman, told journalists that as of 19 December, 113,000 migrants had entered Europe by sea so far this year; the lowest recorded in five years.

But recently, the death rate for migrants attempting to reach Spain, had tragically begun to tick upwards, with 769 fatalities registered on the western Mediterranean migration route. “That’s only slightly more than half of all on the Central Mediterranean route from North Africa to Italy, but what’s remarkable is how rapidly that number has increased over the last three months.”

He said it was likely that there will be “more incidents like this” in the next ten days.