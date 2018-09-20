Young South Sudanese urge leaders to put the interests of the people above their own

Sitting in the shade of the leafy trees on the University of Juba campus is a group of students sheltering from the midday heat and discussing their classes for the day ahead

Francis John is studying finance and accountancy. He knows about the newly signed peace agreement but it is not occupying his thoughts too much. He’s seen it all before.

“South Sudan has been in conflict for several years – 21 years. People have not enjoyed peace. How are they going to enjoy peace? Through the peace agreement,” he says. “The opposition, the government and all the citizens, let them come together and fight for the development of this country. If they come together, avoid their own interests and think of others, we can achieve peace. Without that, it is very hard.”

Just a few meetings away in a concrete lecture theatre, a panel of experts have convened to discuss the weighty topic of the “Right to Peace” and the way forward for South Sudan in implementing the revitalized peace deal.

The lecture hall is crammed with young people – not surprising given half of the 12 million South Sudanese population is aged under 18.

The Speaker of the National Assembly acknowledges that many of these students were born into war. They have never known peace. But he is urging them to become ambassadors for peace.

“This peace must be championed by South Sudanese. It must begin with a smile,” says Hon. Anthony Lino Makana. “We must also begin with forgiveness regardless of how much you have been offended, you have to forgive and forget, and then a new chapter will open for us. This is a very important thing. We denounce violence, we denounce bloodshed and we advocate for peace and for tranquility and love and unity.”

Despite the revitalized agreement and the commitment to disengage armed forces, clashes continue in the central Equatorian region. But the Government says there has been a significant reduction in the level of violence overall and people must be patient.

“Of course, as peace is a process, a reduction of violence is also a process. It is not an event. But what I would like to assure you is that peace has come, and it will be lasting peace,” says Anthony Lino Makana.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is ready to support genuine peacebuilding and reconciliation activities using its resources across the country.

“The reaction from people I’ve met is one of hope but also one of caution,” says the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer. "Like all of us, they want to see concrete action from all the parties to demonstrate a real commitment to peace. We know the peace agreement is not perfect. But it is the one on the table and for that reason, we all need to back it. That’s why the UN will back it.”

The Chair of the South Sudan Human Rights Commission agrees. For the agreement to endure, it must have the full support of all parties.

“I think it is up to the people of South Sudan to own this agreement, as bad as it might be, as crooked as it is, let’s look for ways to straighten the flaws, the crooked lines that are mapping out this agreement,” says Hon. Nyuol Justin Yaac. “I do believe, and I do trust, that we have the ability to do that. The only thing that is left is how then we come together and have that common agenda pushing forward.”

For the young people in the audience, this message is reassuring but the opportunity to realize their hopes and dreams rests on the willingness of others to end the war, trust each other and implement a peace deal that will last.