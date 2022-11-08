Yemen: Resourcing families for better nutrition

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ENDLINE SURVEY REPORT MAY 2022

INTRODUCTION

From September 2021 to April 2022, Save the Children Yemen implemented the RF4BN project to support pregnant and lactating women (PLWs), children under 2 (CU2), and other vulnerable households. The project aimed to improve their access to food, water, hygiene, health, and nutrition services through the provision of cash assistance. In addition, the programme aimed to improve Maternal, Infant, and Young Child nutrition practices through social and behaviour change communication (SBCC).

The results presented here are from a before- and after- study of programme participants. A total of 457 households in Tuban and Al Qabbaytah were assessed at baseline and re-assessed at endline to determine the effectiveness of the aid that was distributed in achieving the outcomes of interest. The sample was proportional to the different household types (64% PLW/ CU2, 36% other vulnerable). The endline survey commenced 26 days after completing the final cash transfer and was completed 35 days after this final cash transfer.