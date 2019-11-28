28 Nov 2019

World Vision South Sudan: Situation Report | October 1 - October 31, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (815.12 KB)

Key Messages

• Children worst affected by floods: According to UNICEF, an estimated 490,000 children are affected by heavy flooding in South Sudan. Heavy rains since July, have affected some 908,000 people in 32 counties. While heavy rain and flooding is normal this time of year, the current scope and scale of the flooding is severe especially in the former states of Jonglei, Upper Nile, Warrap and Northern Bahr El Ghazal. Health centers remain inaccessible to children and their families due to impassable roads and destroyed bridges. Families lack clean water as most water sources are contaminated. Thousands of children remain out of school after most classrooms were destroyed while those that remain are used as shelters for displaced families. World Vision joins partners in appealing to donors for a prompt response to save lives of children and families affected by the disaster.

• Food security outlook: In the projection period of September to December 2019, the food security situation has improved as seasonal harvests becomes available. An estimated 4.54 million people (39% of the population) are likely to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity. Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity is expected to persist in the four counties; Duk county in former Jonglei State and Longochuk, Maiwut and Ulang counties in former Upper Nile State. Coupled with flooding, Maban county food insecurity status is higher than originally anticipated, exacerbated by displacement and losses of crops and food aid commodities at the household level. This is in addition to disruptions to food assistance delivery, trade flows, and market functionality.

• Preparedness: Measles outbreak interventions are ongoing across 17 counties and four PoC sites in South Sudan as of late October. WHO and Health partners reported approximately 3,500 suspected cases and 23 associated deaths in 2019. Humanitarian actors are responding to the outbreak through immunization campaigns and case management and social mobilization efforts Unity, Upper Nile, Jonglei, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and Western Equatoria states.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.