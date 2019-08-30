World Vision South Sudan: Situation Report | July 1 - July 31, 2019

Key messages

• IDP returnees: Ongoing implementation of the September 2018 peace deal and lower conflict in Greater Bahr el Ghazal and Greater Upper Nile has supported greater household movement. The recovery of trade flows and markets functionality has to some extent improved household engagement in typical livelihood activities. Additionally, relative calm has enabled the return of displaced populations.

• Food Insecurity: IPC report released in July indicate that in the absence of Humanitarian Food Assistance, a total 6.87 million people (60% of the population) in South Sudan will face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity or worse, with an estimated 50,000 people in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).

• Preparedness: World Vision led Ebola preparedness in Western Equatoria team are on stand by supporting in the screening of people against Ebola disease. On 3 July, the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was confirmed in Ariwara in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), just70 kilometres away from the Kaya border town in South Sudan’s Yei area. There are no confirmed cases in South Sudan, but the risk of EVD spreading to the country remains high due to its proximity to the DRC and the high number of people crossing the border between the two countries. Since theoutbreak was confirmed in DRC in August 2018, more than 50 alerts have been reported in South Sudan.They have all tested negative for EVD (OCHA South Sudan Situation Report, July 2019).

• World Vision is anticipating huge population movements, especially returnees from other part of South Sudan and neighbouring counties to Upper Nile zone due to relative peace and changes in political situation. World Vision and other partners have planned to conduct joint cluster assessments (UNOCHA).