World Vision South Sudan: Situation Report | August 1 - August 31, 2019

Resilience and Sustainability: To address the long-term needs of the population in need, World Vision’s programs build the capacity and skills of people to support themselves. Training on livelihoods, vocational and business skills, proper nutrition, health and sanitation among others are being conducted to encourage resilience and sustainability. This month, over 890 farmers in Northern Bahr El Gazal learned about improved farming techniques and were provided with seeds and farm tools. This ongoing livelihood capacity building is being implemented across World Vision’s operational areas.

Food Insecurity: December 2018 marked five years since the outbreak of the current conflict in South Sudan, which has resulted in an estimated 380,000 excess deaths, 4.4 million people displaced, substantial macroeconomic decline, and widespread acute food insecurity. World Vision’s food assistance has reached close to 300,000 people through various programming initiatives across the four zones in the country.