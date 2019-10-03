World Vision South Sudan: Situation Report | August 1 - August 31, 2019
*8Key messages**
Resilience and Sustainability: To address the long-term needs of the population in need, World Vision’s programs build the capacity and skills of people to support themselves. Training on livelihoods, vocational and business skills, proper nutrition, health and sanitation among others are being conducted to encourage resilience and sustainability. This month, over 890 farmers in Northern Bahr El Gazal learned about improved farming techniques and were provided with seeds and farm tools. This ongoing livelihood capacity building is being implemented across World Vision’s operational areas.
Food Insecurity: December 2018 marked five years since the outbreak of the current conflict in South Sudan, which has resulted in an estimated 380,000 excess deaths, 4.4 million people displaced, substantial macroeconomic decline, and widespread acute food insecurity. World Vision’s food assistance has reached close to 300,000 people through various programming initiatives across the four zones in the country.
Preparedness: Following the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the North Kivu Province of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo at the beginning of August 2018, there is an increased threat of cross-border spread into South Sudan. To prevent the potential spread and ensure readiness for any eventualities, a preparedness and response plan has been activated in the Western Equatoria zone led by World Vision and in partnership with the Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation and other partner agencies.