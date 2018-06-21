World Vision South Sudan: East Africa Hunger Crisis Situation Report | May 01 - May 31 2018

• Alarming malnutrition rates:

In the lead up to the lean season of May–July 2018, the nutrition situation is expected to deteriorate significantly as a result of unprecedented levels of food insecurity, outbreaks of diarrhea and other illness, poor infant and young feeding practices as well as limited access to services due to the heavy rains. During this period, the counties of Leer and Mayendit in Unity and Longochuk and Renk of Upper Nile are expected to reach Extreme Critical levels (IPC Phase 5) as per the IPC for Acute Malnutrition Classification (GAM ≥ 30%).

• Forced to flee conflict:

In early May, conflict in Pigi County forced the community to flee their locations to Khorfulus.

Humanitarian agencies conducted an assessment and subsequent emergency response. Assistance is needed to address nutrition, clean water, hygiene and sanitation and gender based violence, along with food and other essential relief items.

• Humanitarian workers are not a target:

Increased insecurity in the Greater Equatoria resulting in humanitarian workers being targeted for abduction is becoming a worrying trend that would definitely affect humanitarian service delivery in the area.

• Economic situation:

The deteriorating economic environment plays a significant role in preventing many South Sudanese from reaching their basic food needs. The erosion of individual and household capacity to obtain adequate food consumption levels has thus reduced their overall levels of resilience.

• Optimize the response:

World Vision continues to respond to the crisis, providing more than 565,000 people with assistance in May. However, the response must be scaled up in a conflict sensitive way while investment in recovery and resilience programming will have the greatest impact on South Sudan’s ability to face and bounce back from the numerous vulnerabilities they are currently facing.