World Vision South Sudan: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | April 01 - April 30, 2019

Key Messages

Global Report on Food Crises: Acute hunger still affecting June - September 2019 over 100 million people worldwide. A report released on 02 April pointed out that around 113 million people in 53 countries experienced acute food insecurity in 2018, compared to 124 million in 2017. Two-thirds of the people facing crisis food insecurity come from eight countries, among these is South Sudan.

Funds for returnees: UN’s emergency fund allocates $11 million to help 268,000 women, men and children who had been displaced by conflict within South Sudan to return to their homes.

Measles outbreaks in Melut, Longochuk and Tonj North: Three positive cases in Melut and seven in Longechuk Upper Nile have been confirmed. This adds to earlier confirmations in Tonj North County where all 5 samples tested positive. Most cases are children under 5 years.

IDPs: 1,600 new arrivals reported in Wau PoC AA site and Hai Masna, with 640 newly displaced in Hai Masna. These IDPs are mainly from the Lou community- Jur County fleeing fear of cattle keeper incidents. 6,000 IDPs in Kuajena and Akoyo from Alur areas of Mapel reported.

Wild fires: A total of 200 houses in Aweil East area destroyed, and four counties have been affected by wild fires between January and March, including Rum-Aker, Baac, Wunatemei and Warguet. An estimated 2,000 people displaced are in critical need of shelter, food and NFIs.

People in need of humanitarian assistance: The humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is complex, with a combination of factors increasing the vulnerability of a majority of the population. An estimated 6.45 million people, (more than half the country’s population) continue to face acute food insecurity and hence humanitarian support particularly in the form of emergency food assistance is necessary in averting the risk of starvation or worse famine.

