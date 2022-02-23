World Vision South Sudan: Annual Report 2021

South Sudan experienced heightened multiple shocks as the COVID-19 pandemic plowed on through 2021 that compounded the suffering of its over 12 million population. But these debilitating challenges did not deter World Vision to fulfill our commitment and Our Promise for South Sudan's children. The accomplishments herein are fruits of joint, collaborative efforts with our various partners, donors and stakeholders.

2.1 million people reached with various activities

1.5 million people, including 562,494 children, reached with COVID-19 prevention interventions

1.4 million people, including 834,779 children, reached with livelihood interventions

1.4 million children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers reached with nutrition programmes

380,000 people reached through water, sanitation and hygiene services

147,667 people reached through protection and advocacy programmes

10,000 people supported through engagement with faith actors

"The report highlights encouraging progress and clear impact in sectors such as Health,WASH, Food Security and Livelihoods, as well as, Food Assistance" - Dr. Mesfin Loha, Country Director