21 Jun 2018

World Vision East Africa Hunger Crisis Situation Report | May 01 - May 31 2018

Report
from World Vision
Published on 19 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.02 MB)

• Children on the move:
Natural disasters and conflict has forced 8.5 million people to flee their homes across South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya. Conflict is the largest driver of displacement – with children often witnessing or experiencing horrific violence, exploitation and abuse.

• Families facing starvation:
More than 12 million children go to bed hungry across South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya everyday. Children don’t have enough to eat because of various crises – drought, conflict, flooding or hyperinflation.

• Malnutrition epidemic: 9 million children under age 5, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers require nutrition assistance and without it children’s growth and health will be irreversibly damaged.

• Children at risk:
When families don’t have the ability to grow or purchase food, children pay the price. Increased hunger forces ever younger girls into early marriage, makes children drop out of school, pushes boys and girls into child labour and other dangerous ways of surviving, thus dimming their opportunities for the future.

• Flooding and tropical storm aftermath:
An estimated 2.2 million people are struggling to recover after Tropical Storm Sagar devastated parts of Somaliland and Ethiopia; and flooding wreaked havoc on wide areas of Somalia,
Kenya and Ethiopia. Crops have been destroyed and animals killed, leading to concerns about a lack of food in months to come.

• Response ongoing:
World Vision is responding to the needs of families in crises in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, reaching more than a million people in May 2018 alone. Still, large-scale, long-term lifesaving assistance is needed to avoid spikes in malnutrition and death.
World Vision is appealing for an additional $64.9 million to increase its response.

