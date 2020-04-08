World Vision and WFP proceed with food distributions for over 84,000 IDPs amid COVID-19 threats in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan - The scheduled food and cash distribution in the three Protection of Civilians (POC) sites in Juba, and Malakal with over 84,000 internally-displaced people (IDPs) have proceeded as planned as COVID-19 prevention measures were imposed during the activities.

World Vision’s food and cash programming work, supported by the World Food Programme (WFP), assisted 872,989 people across the country; 98,722 of these beneficiaries were schoolchildren benefitting from our feeding programs.

“We stopped the feeding program when the schools closed as part of the COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures. Over 180,000 children, unfortunately, missed the healthy meals”, says Simanga Ndebele, World Vision’s Food and Cash Assistance Manager.

From 98,722 children last year, the target of children to be supported was increased to over 183,000 to encourage more to be in school. With the closure of schools due to the pandemic, the feeding program is now on hold as World Vision and WFP try to find ways.

“Despite the challenges and restrictions, World Vision continues many of its lifesaving activities because of our commitment to serve the people of South Sudan, and ensure that children’s urgent needs are addressed”, says Dr. Mesfin Loha, World Vision Country Programme Director.

Around 1,200 World Vision staff and volunteers work round the clock during distribution activities, ensuring the smooth and orderly process. The food supply includes cereals, pulses, oil, and salt. The teams conduct awareness sessions during the activities to keep everyone safe from the pandemic.

With COVID-19’s case announcement yesterday in the country, World Vision will continue to intensify its awareness campaign on prevention measures in the communities to support the South Sudan Government’s High-Level COVID-19 Task Force, the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

World Vision implements various initiatives around the country in four operational zones in Juba, Upper Nile, Warrap and Western Equatoria, impacting over 1.5 million people which include food security and livelihood, water, sanitation and hygiene, education, health and nutrition, protection, faith and. development.

#

For more information and interviews, please contact Cecil Laguardia, Communications Manager, World Vision South Sudan at mobile #+211922287768 or email cecil_laguardia@wvi.org.