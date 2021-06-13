World Health Organization (WHO) South Sudan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project: Environmental and Social Commitment Plan - 11 June 2021

ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL COMMITMENT PLAN

WHO will implement one component of the South Sudan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project (the Project). The International Development Association (the Association) has agreed to provide financing for the Project. WHO will build on its ongoing support to and engage directly with the MoH to develop the capacity of the government, and provide technical support specifically in the areas of: (i) strengthening the national surveillance system through dissemination and training in Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response guidelines and tools at the national and countylevels as well as development of data reporting and management systems at the national and state levels for real-time reporting; and (ii) developing integrated human health and animal health policies to prevent health emergencies through development of One Health Plan that addresses preparedness and response to priority zoonotic diseases identified and formalization of a platform at the national and state levels to implement the plan.

Under the World Bank Environmental and Social Framework (“ESF”), the Association and WHO are required to agree on an Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (“ESCP”) that sets out material standard measures and actions required for the Project to meet Environmental and Social Standards.

Accordingly, the Association and WHO agree to this ESCP for purposes of implementing the Project.

WHO will implement the Project in accordance with this ESCP, which is consistent with WHOs’ policies and procedures, and any other Environmental and Social instruments referenced herein.

To facilitate the implementation of the Project, WHO shall annex the ESCP to its contractual arrangements with each of the Implementing Partners and require the respective Implementing Partner to carry out its activities in accordance with the ESCP terms. Should an Implementing Partner refuse to accept to carry out its activities in accordance with the terms of the ESCP, and without limitation to obligations described in Section I.A 5 of Schedule 2 of the Financing Agreement, WHO shall inform the Association accordingly, and the parties shall consult on the next steps. Without limitation to any other reporting obligations under the Financing Agreement, WHO shall: (a) take all necessary and feasible actions monitor Implementing Partners’ compliance with the provisions of the ESCP; (b) promptly report to the Association any instances of Implementing Partners’ non-compliance that it becomes aware of; and (c) work with Implementing Partners to remedy such instances of non-compliance, all in accordance with WHO rules, policies and procedures, and in a manner satisfactory to the Association.

Implementation of the material measures and actions set out in this ESCP will be monitored and reported to the Association by WHO as part of WHOs’ monitoring and reporting requirements in the legal agreements, and the Association will monitor and assess progress and completion of the material measures and actions throughout implementation of the Project.