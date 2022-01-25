Working in partnerships to ensure delivery of health services in South Sudan

Ensuring continuity of and support to service delivery, with a focus on improving quality of clinical service continues to be at the centre of HPF3s work. This focus has achieved results through active partnerships with the Government of South Sudan (GoSS), Ministry of Health (MoH), HPF3 Implementing Partners (IPs), and other health actors at the state and national levels.

On 12th January 2022, HPF3 was recently invited to be part of a high-level government delegation to Bentiu as part of the National Ministry of Health (NMoH) flood situation assessment with various partners. Bentiu is part of Lot 20 under Cordaid, in Unity State where HPF3 is implementing the following delivery of integrated health services through a network of health facilities. HPF3 is also delivering expanded community health services for the prevention and treatment of common conditions based on the Boma Health Initiative Guidelines together with strengthening management of the Supply Chain for essential drugs and commodities. These initiatives are anchored on ensuring stable, responsive, and accountable health systems to the needs and community and individuals accessing health services are in place. HPF3 is committed to funding and establishing processes that are efficient, effective, inclusive, and offer value for money

The delegation was headed by the Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Elizabeth Achuei was accompanied by high-ranking government officials among them three Hon. Members of Parliament of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA). The minister and her delegation were received by the Acting Governor for Unity State. HPF3’s Health Systems Manager, Dr. David Wasambla, Mr. Daniel Abok, HPF3’s Project Support Officer, and Mr. Andrew Ngugi (the Acting Country Director for Cordaid) who accompanied The Minister, were at hand to share with the delegation the key activities HPF3 is carrying out in the State. HPF3 activities in Unity State are implemented through Cordaid, the lead partner for HPF3 in the area.

The minister in her remarks applauded HPF3’s and other partners’ efforts of supporting the government in delivering the planned health outcomes despite the harsh working conditions in the area. She commended HPF3 and its implementing partner, Cordaid for not only ensuring service delivery targets were met but also providing sufficient funds that have ensured a consistent pipeline of supply and interventions in the area over a long period.

During the visit the Hon. Dr. Achuei and her delegation visited the hospital drug store. The Minster was able to have a first-hand experience of the HPF3 supply chain. The HPF3 supply chain deliveries to 807 facilities across eight states, three times a year. The range of products has been agreed with the MOH to ensure a basic standard of healthcare. Depending on the type of facility, be it a hospital or PHCC low, the kit size may vary in product range and quantities. In February 2022, the HPF33 project will start the distribution of Consignment 16. The HPF33 project purchases quality products from international suppliers using an open tender process. This is designed to get competitive pricing and ensure products supplied have long shelf lives.

The minister underscored the importance of stronger partnerships and collaboration to solve the inherent challenges in the health system, among them inadequately commodities supply for displaced populations due to the floods. The minister thereafter appealed for more support from the health partners as well as other stakeholders, to extend their emergence intervention to the region.

Dr. David Wasambla further reiterated the successes of working together. “The trip was a great success, clearly demonstrating the great collaboration between the Ministry of Health at national and subnational levels, Health Pooled Fund, the implementing partner, Cordaid and the UN.”

Speaking during the visit, Hon. Dr. Achuei said: “Our efforts as a government in improving the health of all people living in South Sudan can only be successful if we work with dedicated health partners who can complement the government efforts. I am personally inspired by the work HPF3 is doing in the region with its partners in supplying medicines consistently to the medical facilities in the region among other services.”