Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict: Conclusions on children and armed conflict in South Sudan (S/AC.51/2018/3) [EN/AR]

The members of the Working Group strongly condemned all violations and abuses which continued to be committed against children, and expressed grave concern at the scale and brutal nature of violations and abuses against children in South Sudan and about the lack of accountability. The members of the Working Group noted that the conflict in South Sudan had had a devastating effect on the children in the country and had left deep scars in the next generation, and welcomed the opportunity the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, signed in Addis Ababa on 12 September 2018, represents for making the protection of children a priority as the country moves forward. The members of the Working Group also acknowledged the efforts of the Government of South Sudan to protect children, in particular the role played by the Government in the release and reintegration of hundreds of children in 2018 and the recent accession of the Government of South Sudan to the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict, but further emphasized that more concerted efforts must now be made by the Government to demonstrate its genuine commitment to the protection of children in South Sudan.