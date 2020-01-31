31 Jan 2020

Women work together to resolve conflict and secure peace in Eastern Equatorian villages

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original

MOSES YAKUDU

“We are empowered. We don’t have to be silent. We must move to educate people about the possible causes of conflict and suggest solutions for peace in our communities.”

That was the message from women’s representative, Fatuma Nakang, at a peace forum in the Eastern Equatorian village of Ikotos, sponsored by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. The forum was focused on building the leadership skills of young women, preventing communal conflict and bringing durable peace to local communities.

Conflict in this area has traditionally been provoked by issues such as cattle raiding, looting, and revenge attacks between different tribes. Another traditional practice that has caused huge suffering is the gifting of young girls as compensation for crimes committed by one family against another, such as murder.

One young woman suggested a better solution to the Ikotos village chief and elders.

“Compensate a murdered person with money or cows not a girl-child. We need freedom go to school,” said Kulang Grace, a recent high-school graduate who is passionate about ensuring access to education for other young women.

Women participants at the Ikotos forum as well as those attending a similar event in nearby Kidepo Valley discussed a number of challenges, including how identify the causes of conflict, developing resolutions and action plans to prevent violence and the important role of women in peacebuilding.

The resolutions coming out of the two forums were similar. They included the need to hold the perpetrators of cattle raids accountable, disarming civilians to prevent deaths from crime and intercommunal violence, and taking legal action against families that fail to educate their daughters or who encourage early and forced marriage.

“We have a Strategic National Action Plan that explains about ending child marriage in South Sudan by the year 2030,” said Dominica Iduwa, Director General of the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare. “We will use this plan to protect children from early marriage.”

The participants requested UNMISS to organize similar forums for youth, particularly focusing on the problem of gender-based violence. They promised to share their improved understanding of conflict-resolution and peacebuilding with others in their villages in an effort to spread messages of peace.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.