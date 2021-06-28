Women’s skill-building programme run by Bangladeshi peacekeepers gives hope in Wau

ALAHAYI NEMAYA

Some 13 women in Wau, South Sudan, are now in the process of learning how to cut patterns, design and sew clothes, thanks to a month-long training on tailoring skills run by UNMISS peacekeepers from Bangladesh.

Participating women were chosen from across three counties in Western Bahr El Ghazal by the state ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare. The criteria for selection: Women who have been affected by conflict in the region and are struggling to make ends meet.

“I used to be a tea seller, but it didn’t pay well,’’ confesses Justina Nasser a 30-year-old beneficiary and a mother of two. ‘’I am hopeful that learning how to tailor clothes will supplement my income and I will earn enough to put food on the table for my children. Right now, my husband and I are struggling to raise our children.”

Unlike Justina and her husband who are both currently unemployed, Angelina Paul, a member of the Wau Women’s Association, is participating in the month-long activity to trickle down the skills she hopes to acquire to fellow members.

“I was picked by the Women’s Association to fill one spot so that I can learn myself and then teach all our other members how to sew,” she reveals. “It’s a good way for us to empower other members from our community so all of us benefit.”

For her part, Christina Ali, Minister for Gender, Child and Social Welfare, believes that vocational training for South Sudanese communities, especially women, is essential to build a more gender-balanced workforce and ensure future prosperity.

“In earlier years, it was rare to find a female tailor,” said Minister Ali to all 13 participants. “Times have changed now, and I urge you all to take this course seriously since it will place you at a level playing field with male tailors. This is a chance for you to become financially independent.”

UNMISS peacekeepers say that their goal in providing this training is aligned with Minister Ali’s vision.

“When I was deployed to Western Bahr el Ghazal as a peacekeeper, I learnt that many women are single mothers who lost almost everything they had during the civil war,” says Corporal Khaysia Murmar, one of Bangladeshi troops who are training these women.

“We, therefore, decided that building skills among these women is a priority for us so that they can earn decent livelihoods and look forward to a brighter future.