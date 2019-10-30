Women in Northern Upper Nile form support groups to elevate voices

Samuel Adwok

Women in Northern Upper Nile have resolved to form support groups to increase their participation in decision making and development processes at all levels of society.

This was one of the incendiary outcomes of a two-day capacity building workshop in Renk, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. Some 55 keen women from the town and surrounding areas participated in the landmark event.

“We have managed to identify some of the problems which are hampering our performances in the area of our operations,” said the new elected chairlady of one Women Support Group, Adeir Faki. “Now we have selected the first female executive body to address our concerns at different levels,” she added in a mild manner.

Catherine Amboga, a civil affairs officer serving with the peacekeeping mission, explained that the objective of the workshop was to empower women on issues affecting them and discuss how best they can play an important role in peace building.

“We are in process of forming women support groups, which will represent Renk and the Upper Nile,” Ms. Amboga disclosed, adding that these new structures will serve as bridges between individual women and relevant government institutions.

The gathering was attended by a variety of stakeholders and partners operating in the area.