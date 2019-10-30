30 Oct 2019

Women in Northern Upper Nile form support groups to elevate voices

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original

Samuel Adwok

Women in Northern Upper Nile have resolved to form support groups to increase their participation in decision making and development processes at all levels of society.

This was one of the incendiary outcomes of a two-day capacity building workshop in Renk, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. Some 55 keen women from the town and surrounding areas participated in the landmark event.

“We have managed to identify some of the problems which are hampering our performances in the area of our operations,” said the new elected chairlady of one Women Support Group, Adeir Faki. “Now we have selected the first female executive body to address our concerns at different levels,” she added in a mild manner.

Catherine Amboga, a civil affairs officer serving with the peacekeeping mission, explained that the objective of the workshop was to empower women on issues affecting them and discuss how best they can play an important role in peace building.

“We are in process of forming women support groups, which will represent Renk and the Upper Nile,” Ms. Amboga disclosed, adding that these new structures will serve as bridges between individual women and relevant government institutions.

The gathering was attended by a variety of stakeholders and partners operating in the area.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.