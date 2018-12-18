Will 2019 bring peace or famine? South Sudan marks five years of war

The conflict has forced an estimated 4.2 million people from their homes, about 2 million inside and 2.2 million outside the country

By Isabelle Gerretsen

LONDON, Dec 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As South Sudan's civil war enters its sixth year, conflict has lessened following a peace deal but violence prevents 1.5 million people receiving aid and famine is possible in 2019.

Despite a fragile accord signed by the government and rebel groups in September, the world's youngest country is awash with weapons and riven with ethnic grievances, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence and cycle of revenge.

"We have a long way to go to ensure that all parties meaningfully engage in the peace process," said Janardhan Rao, country director for aid group Mercy Corps.

"The sexual violence against women and girls in South Sudan is abhorrent and underscores that signing a peace agreement is only a starting point," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Here are 10 facts about the war in South Sudan: