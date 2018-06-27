WHO supports the Ministry of Health to enhance emergency preparedness and risk management in South Sudan

Juba 22 June, 2018 - The Ministry of Health of South Sudan with support from WHO conducted a five days planning workshop as a precursor for a detailed Vulnerability, Risk Assessment and Mapping (VRAM) exercise. In 2017, South Sudan held a Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of IHR core capacities (2005) which indicated limited capacities for preparedness and response to Public Health hazards. South Sudan is among the countries in the region that are prone to disasters or emergencies that can have a significant impact on the population and the health systems. Infectious diseases continue to pose a major public health threat in South Sudan. Adding to the chronic disease burden, regular outbreaks further threaten people's health.

‘This vulnerability risk assessment and mapping exercise is a very timely intervention and will help the country uncover vulnerabilities and capacities of the population and the health system’ said Dr Loi Thoui Director General for International Health and Coordination. He appreciated the continued support from WHO and partners in strengthening emergency preparedness and risk management in South Sudan.

Dr Joseph Wamala the WHO Epidemiologist representing the WHO Country Representative a.i. for South Sudan Liyosi Evans noted that ‘VRAM information will be used to proactively implement disaster risk reduction and disaster risk management plans. This will enhance preparedness and resilience capacities of the health system and communities to major public health risks’.

In 2016, a hazard profiling exercise using the Strategic Tool for Assessing Risks (STAR) was conducted and the updated hazard profile of the country has natural hazards (floods and droughts), man-made hazards (conflicts and chemical exposure due to petroleum drilling) and biological hazards (Cholera, Malaria, Measles, Hepatitis E, Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers and Hepatitis B, C and D).

With the county as the Unit of analysis the specific objectives of the VRAM will be to characterize the hazard profiling of counties and states; assess the vulnerability of defined entities to priority hazards; identify the drivers, assess vulnerability and capacity of the community as well as the vulnerability and capacity of the health system for effective emergency preparedness to identified hazards and risk management; characterize and map identified risks based on existing vulnerabilities and capacity and propose actions to prevent disasters, mitigate and downsize risks through enhanced health system capacity and alleviated vulnerabilities.

A total of 42 participants with representation from various sectors and Ministries of Disaster and Humanitarian, Affairs, Environment, and Interior; Medical Corps of the National Army (SPLA), the Civil Aviation, UN agencies, IOM and UNICEF and facilitators from the WHO Regional office and Nairobi Hub.

The VRAM process which will span over 3 months encourages multi-sectoral coordination to ensure effective and sustainable management of health risks. The exercise includes a preparatory phase, a planning phase, an assessment phase, and a post-assessment dissemination phase. In this planning phase vulnerability and capacity parameters and indicators for the population and health system were developed, these were consolidated into the draft tool for data collection. The next steps include data collection, analysis, risk assessment, mapping, validation and dissemination of the report.

The end product of vulnerability, capacities and county-based risk maps will be used to guide the development of a multi-hazard preparedness and response plan for South Sudan as required under the IHR (2005).

