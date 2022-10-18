WHO South Sudan: Monthly Humanitarian Situation Report - Issue 9 | September 2022

Highlights

▪ A fourth consecutive flooding season has affected more than 630 000 people in 22 counties

▪ 111 509 people in Yirol East (second round) and 37 3771 in Juba (second round) have been vaccinated against cholera

▪ Cholera alert was investigated and Vibrio cholerae ruled out through culture and PCR testing

▪ Surge in measles cases continue with new active outbreaks in Juba, Terekeka and Malakal counties; 12 counties have confirmed outbreaks in 2022

▪ South Sudan is ramping up its Ebola virus disease readiness measures in the high-risk states that share long porous border with Uganda

Overview of the Humanitarian Crisis

Multiple shocks have continued to drive humanitarian needs and impact the coping mechanisms of communities in South Sudan. The sub-national violence that erupted mid-August in Tonga and neighboring areas in Panyikang, Upper Nile State caused displacement of 28 000 people to multiple locations including Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC), Old Fangak and Pigi Canal County and left the IDPs in dire humanitarian needs. In September, the fourth consecutive flooding season has affected more than 630 000 people in 22 counties in nine states. Warrap (208 133 people), Unity (117 546 people) and Northern Bahr el Ghazel (106 633 people) states are the three most affected states accounting for almost three-quarters of the affected populations. The severe flooding has also occasioned 62 deaths and affected 52 health facilities that have either been destroyed or rendered inaccessible. Moreover, the conflicts and flooding with associated disruption of livelihoods and trade, and destructions of crops and livestock are expected to worsen food insecurity in the affected location during the June-September period, which overlaps with the lean season.