WHO in South Sudan Annual Report 2021

BACKGROUND

Decades of conflicts in South Sudan have undermined the health system’s performance and capacity to deliver essential health services. Health sector institutional arrangements for governance and service delivery have been established using a decentralized approach along the three tiers of government: National, State and County, which are responsible for tertiary, secondary and primary healthcare.

However, the overall general service availability score is low at 30.4%, with the health infrastructure and service utilization indices at 43.2% and 15.05%, respectively. The health workforce stock is far below the recommended to attain universal health coverage.

Health information systems are fragmented, driven by various projects and disease-specific reporting systems.

As a result, the health sector’s functions are fragmented and not optimally coordinated.

Health sector allocation of the national budget has remained below 2% for the last five years, with the country disproportionately depending on development assistance for health at over 70% of its total health expenditure.

Public financing for procuring essential medicines has diminished, and regulatory capacity is weak.

Despite these challenges, overall health sector policies and strategies are in place, as well as several sub-thematic strategies and guidelines. The health sector budgetary allocation has increased to 7.9% of the national budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

In 2020, the country eradicated wild poliovirus. The last known case of indigenous wild poliovirus transmission in South Sudan occurred in June 2009.

The emergency preparedness investment supported the health system strengthening. The preparedness status inherited from the Ebola Virus Disease and other health emergencies preparedness and response activities became very important to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Sudan faces multiple challenges emanating from natural disasters, conflicts, and insecurity that profoundly affect the country’s health system and overall progress pace.

Communicable diseases, including Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), constitute a significant public health concern. Non-Communicable diseases (NCD) are on the rise, while mental health disorders significantly affect the population in humanitarian settings. However, coverage and utilization of essential interventions for women, children and adolescents’ health remain low.

Despite efforts, communicable disease tracking and access to basic health services, including mental health, remain a challenge. Combined with limited resources and human capital, the country is trying to overcome these challenges with support from development partners.