WHO South Sudan Annual Report 2019

South Sudan has an estimated 11 million people (in 2018) and has some of the worst health outcome indicators globally, despite its modest improvements over the last five years. This is mainly due to complex emergencies resulting from prolonged conflict, climate change, weak health system and frequent outbreaks of communicable diseases. Growing demand for health services and limited resources affects the development of the health system.

Maternal mortality ratio and mortality rate of children under five years are 789 per 100,000 and 95 per 1000 live births, respectively. Communicable diseases constitute a significant public health problem. While Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are endemic, non-communicable diseases, notably mental disorders, are on the rise. Inadequate infrastructure such as lack of adequate road network, mobile services, coupled with security issues hinders the outreach in the country.

WHO South Sudan has been working tirelessly to build on its foundation by harnessing the enabling factors to steer innovations and uses targeted approaches to ensure fit-for-purpose technical assistance.

WHO strives to improve upon the technical, operational capacity and ensuring accountability through the implementation of the recommendations received on internal auditing. Specifically, WHO supports the MoH and partners in the following areas:

• Strengthen the coordination, supervision, monitoring, and evaluation of health services delivery in the country.

• Develop a health system recovery and stabilization plan, which would be a roadmap for building a resilient health system for the country.

• Advocate for more domestic resources and support towards the attainment of universal health coverage.

• Strengthen health security through finalization, resource mobilization, and implementation of the national action plan for health security.

• Bridge the humanitarian -development nexus using innovative approaches.

• Implement key lifesaving interventions such as immunization service delivery, provision of emergency health care services, diagnosis and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases, epidemic preparedness, and response, among others.