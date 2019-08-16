16 Aug 2019

WHO donates Information Communication and Technology equipment to improve the availability of good quality data at all levels in South Sudan

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 15 Aug 2019 View Original
© WHO
Dr Olu handing over the ICT equipment to Dr Makur, Undersecretary, Ministry of Health
© WHO

Juba, 15 August 2019 – With funding from Gavi, the Vaccine alliance, WHO donated Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) equipment this week (Wednesday, 14 August) to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of South Sudan.

The ICT equipment will support the expanded programme on immunization (EPI) data management and the roll-out of District Health Information Software 2 (DHIS 2) both at national and state levels including Abyei Administrative area of South Sudan.

The items were presented to the Ministry of Health at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health in Juba, presided over by the Undersecretary, Dr Makur Matur Kariom, Ministry of Health.

The donation to the Ministry of Health includes 33 desktop computers, 34 all-in-one printers (printer, scanner and copier), 7 laptops and carrying cases, 7 docking pack and 40 (1TB) external hard drive will be distributed to the national monitoring and evaluation office, the 32 states, and Abyei Administrative area of South Sudan.

“Strengthening health information system is vital to enable decision-makers at all levels of the health system to identify problems/needs and make evidence-based decisions”, said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan. He commended the Ministry of Health for their commitment to strengthen the health system in the country.

Receiving the ICT equipment, Dr Makur, thanked WHO for the timely support. He emphasized that this was not the first time that WHO has provided support to the Ministry of Health of South Sudan. Dr Makur urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the donated equipment for improved and effective service-delivery in the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.