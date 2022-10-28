WFP South Sudan Situation Report #305, 30 September 2022

Highlights

• WFP has assisted 4.6 million people with food and nutrition assistance across South Sudan between January and August 2022.

• Sub-national and localized violence continued in different areas of the country, leading to additional displacements and escalation of ethnic tensions in the Greater Upper Nile region and spilling over to the neighbouring states.

• Thanks to new contributions from donors, WFP started to reinstate food assistance to 1.1 million out of the 1.7 million people who could not be reached since April owing to funding challenges.

Situation Update

• The security situation in South Sudan remained volatile throughout September. Sub-national and localized violence continued in different areas of the country, leading to additional displacements and escalation of ethnic tensions in the Greater Upper Nile region and spilling over to the neighbouring states.

• The humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate as conflict and insecurity disrupted livelihood activities such as farming, livestock rearing and trade activities across different areas of the country. About 8.9 million out of the 12.4 million South Sudanese people living in South Sudan require humanitarian assistance. Of the 8.9 million, 7.7 million people face severe food insecurity (IPC 3 and above), while 87,000 people are already experiencing catastrophe (IPC 5).

• In August and September, severe floods swept through the Greater Upper Nile region, affecting more than 616,000 people across the 22 counties and Abyei. The floods damaged livelihood assets, food crops, and livestock, diminishing the communities’ ability to recover from social and economic shocks. On 9 September, the Government of South Sudan declared flood-affected parts of the country as national disaster areas and appealed to humanitarian organizations to assist.

• Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, the food basket cost per person per month saw an increase in all markets, reaching 272 percent, 128 percent, 117 percent, and 110 percent in Yida, Kapoeta,

Wau and Bunj markets, respectively, as of the last week of September.

However, the South Sudanese Pound (SSP) continued to appreciate against the US dollar. At the end of September, the average reference exchange rate stood at SSP 624 per USD, a four percent appreciation rate compared to the end of August. The food basket cost in the last week of September remained stable or slightly reduced, compared with the last week of August in most WFP-monitored markets. The availability of commodities from early seasonal harvest and a steady exchange rate contributed to the stability of the food basket cost.