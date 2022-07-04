WFP South Sudan Situation Report #301, 30 June 2022

Highlights

From January-May 2022, WFP has assisted 3.2 million people with food and nutrition assistance across South Sudan.

Since the start of the Ukraine crisis, increased global fuel prices, depreciation of the local currency and obstacles to trade, combined with seasonal factors, have led to an increase in fuel and food prices in South Sudan.

The current flood extent at the end of May 2022 remained the largest ever observed for that time of the year.

Continued subnational and localized violence since the start of the year has led to displacement and a rise in humanitarian needs.

In the Numbers

6 million people WFP plans to assist in 2022

2.89 million people assisted in May 2022

7.74 million people facing severe food insecurity. Of this, 87,000 people are projected to be in IPC 5, 2.8 million people in IPC 4, and 4.7 million people in IPC 3.

2 million acutely malnourished women and chil-dren

2 million internally displaced people

2.3 million South Sudanese refugees

USD 364 million net funding requirement for the next six months (July to December)