WFP South Sudan Situation Report #301, 26 May 2022

Highlights

WFP has taken drastic measures to adjust its operational plan for South Sudan and reprioritize the available resources, focusing its activities in the areas of most critical need in line with the results of the IPC 2022, discontinuing assistance to 1.7 million people due to limited funding.

Situation Update

Sporadic violence continues in the Warrap and Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) border between the Dinka Ngok and Dinka Twic communities creating an increasingly volatile operating environment. A series of attacks into the Abyei Box on 17 May affected villages of Joljuok Mading and Jokthiang in Agok, as well as Agok town, with heavy gunfire reported in the vicinity of the airport. WFP continues to respond to new displacements of IDPs from Abyei.

In Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), the situation remains relatively stable despite ongoing fears of mobilization from the side of the Dinka Bor and Gawaar into the GPAA. On 23 May, WFP led an interagency mission to Wuno to engage in dialogue with the Murle youth who continue to perpetrate these raids in the hopes that alternative livelihoods and coping mechanisms can be identified as a deterrent to ongoing raiding. Prepositioning of food commodities into Pibor town continues and on 21 May, 29 a convoy of WFP fleet trucks with Force Protection escort moved from Bor to Pibor.

In Unity State, despite the notable lull in violence since April, the situation has remained tense. On 16 May a cattle camp in Leer was attacked. Humanitarian activities were temporarily suspended on 19 May in Mayendit following rumors of mobilization for a revenge attack by youth from Leer. WFP has continued to monitor the situation and engage with community stakeholders as the response in Leer, Mayendit and Koch counties is underway.