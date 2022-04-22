WFP South Sudan Situation Report #300, 20 April 2022

Highlights

• The 2022 IPC analysis was released on 9 April which demonstrates a deteriorating food security situation in South Sudan. WFP has begun to reprioritize its food and nutrition assistance, focusing on the most vulnerable communities in hard-to-reach locations and counties with pockets of IPC 5 (Famine) as well as areas with significant population in IPC 4. The continued displacement of populations across the country is stretching the already limited resources and IPC 2 and 3 populations will be deprioritised for relief assistance for the remainder of 2022.

• In Unity State, the security situation has deteriorated significantly following very violent clashes, disrupting humanitarian operations.

Situation Update

• At the national level, there are ongoing tensions related to the formation of the Unified Command Structure, with SPLM/A-IO voicing opposition to the current composition. WFP continues to monitor the situation and potential implications on operations.

• In Unity State, the security situation has deteriorated significantly, resulting in multiple causalities and very violent clashes in areas of Koch, Mayendit and Leer counties. Due to the security situation in and around Leer, over twenty humanitarians were relocated by UNMISS forces on 09 and 10 April. Attacks on communities were reported in several locations, resulting in an unconfirmed number of civilian deaths, cases of rape, widespread displacement and the destruction of property. At least one humanitarian fatality was reported. WFP has suspended the response in central Unity pending safety assurances for staff and assets, as well as to assess the number and locations of the displacement to better inform the response.

• In Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), the consistent raids and looting have continued to impact the fragile security situation, disrupting humanitarian operations. Six people have been killed since January 2021 during food deliveries in Northern Jonglei and the situation remains tense. WFP is working with peacebuilding partners to create incentives to maintain the Pieri Peace Agreement while also adapting its operational approach to mitigate the risks of any large-scale violence. Engagement is also ongoing to end the impasse along the Bor-Pibor road which is the lifeline for supplies into the GPAA.

• In Eastern Equatoria, road insecurity remains the major concern, with an attempted ambush on a WFP convoy in the Khor Dhuluma area of Kapoeta East on 12 April. Four WFP staff members were held at gunpoint by unknown armed individuals who demanded food.