WFP South Sudan Situation Report #298, 10 February 2022

Highlights

The last quarter of 2021 saw one of the most intense periods of violence in Ton East and Tonj North, Warrap State, however, since then, the situation has remained calm.

Armed conflict between the SSPDF and the National Salvation Front (NAS) is increasing with the onset of the dry season in Greater Equatoria.

Situation Update

Tensions appear to be on the rise in Jonglei State and WFP together with partners is closely monitoring the situation for further mobilization. On 23 January, a large-scale attack occurred in Baidit (Bor South), resulting in 32 fatalities. Following the major attack, there were a series of more minor incidents in areas like Duk, Pochalla, and Uror. Despite sustained attempts, including through the WFP-supported community violence reduction programming, to persuade key community leaders to exercise restraint. Given the high levels of persisting food insecurity in Jonglei, WFP has developed a response plan which addresses strategic community engagement, programme adaptation modalities, river and road security, and warehouse security and prepositioning.

Armed conflict between the SSPDF and the National Salvation Front (NAS) is increasing during the dry season in Greater Equatoria. At least five clashes took place between 16 and 20 January and again on 25 and 26 January in the Lainya area. Given delays with the Rome peace process, as the government claimed the talks needed to be delayed due to the negotiations with the Kitwang faction, fighting between the sides in the Yei River area is likely to persist, especially as both sides are utilizing the dry season to achieve tactical advantages ahead of political negotiations.

Tensions remain high around Tambura, Western Equatoria State, where levels of food insecurity are projected to be severe, with Tambura and Nagero counties ranked of extreme concern.