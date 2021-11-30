WFP South Sudan Situation Report #297, 26 November 2021

Highlights

• WFP participated in the humanitarian delegation visit to Pibor 13-15 November, which negotiated and agreed with all parties for an unconditional return of all humanitarian organizations to the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA).

• Tensions remain in Tonj East, Warrap State, between Marial Lou (Tonj North County) and Paliang (Tonj East County) payams, following several fatal attacks between communities over the weekend of 19 – 21 November which have disrupted WFP operations.

• The Access Working Group and NGO Forum delegation to Renk on 19 November successfully negotiated with local authorities, women and youth groups an unconditional resumption of humanitarian operations in Renk, following the one year suspension.

Situation Update

• More than 850,000 people have been affected by flooding with almost half of all 78 counties impacted since May. 2021 is the third consecutive year of unprecedented flooding, which has led to displacement, loss of livelihoods, and increased reliance on humanitarian assistance. Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states remain the worst impacted by the devastating floods. To date, WFP has supported 498,887 flood-affected people with food and nutrition assistance.

• WFP participated in the humanitarian delegation visit to Pibor 13-15 November, following which an unconditional return of all humanitarian organizations to the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) was agreed and the Pibor Youth Committee, the GPAA government and community representatives have all committed to ensuring the safety and security of all humanitarian workers and assets.

• Tensions remain in Tonj East, Warrap State, between Marial Lou (Tonj North County) and Paliang (Tonj East County) payams, following several fatal attacks between communities over the weekend of 19 – 21 November. Any further violence would have significant impact on WFP’s access to communities facing emergency levels of food insecurity, including data collection for important food security and nutrition assessments (FSNMS+ enumeration), which remains suspended in Paliang payam.

• In Jonglei, pockets of criminals continue to carry out attacks against Bor Dinka in Twic East, which threaten to undermine the ongoing peace efforts. In the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, age-set tensions also continued to cause insecurity. Amidst these pockets of insecurity, WFP continues to support peace and reconciliation efforts between and within Bor Dinka, Lou and Gawaar Nuer, and Murle communities through the joint inter-agency programme on community violence reduction.

• The Access Working Group and NGO Forum delegation to Renk on 19 November successfully negotiated with local authorities, women and youth groups an agreement for the unconditional resumption of humanitarian operations in Renk, following the one year suspension.