WFP South Sudan Situation Report #295, 22 September 2021

Highlights

Ration cuts in IDP and refugee camps by the end of September to affect more than 100,000 displaced people in Juba, Wau and Bor

In The Numbers

3.9 million people WFP plans to assist in September 2021 - 7.24 million people facing acute food insecurity from April to July 2021. Of this, 108,000 in IPC 5, 2.4 million in IPC 4, and 4.6 million in IPC 3 ( IPC )

USD 1.5 billion Global Humanitarian Funding Requirement 2021 (USD 671 million for WFP)

USD 455.7 million WFP six month net funding requirement from October 2021 to March 2022

Situation Update

The fall-out following the June 2021 split in the SPLA-IO continues to cause tensions in Upper Nile state. This continued political uncertainty may delay and affect WFP’s operations in Upper Nile and northern Jonglei in the short term, including flood response and food security data collection exercises.

The security situation remains uncertain in Tambura, Western Equatoria State. The fighting that started in late June involved informal armed actors, the SPLA-IO and the SSPDF led by Maj. Gen. James Nando. Recurring clashes have resulted in mass displacements of around 80,000 people. WFP had to increase its assistance to support over 40,000 IDPs. It is crucial that de-escalation takes place, including the demobilization of all forces to a training camp, so that a peaceful resolution to this conflict can be found; otherwise IDPs will not be able to return to their homes and their harvest may be lost.

Tensions may rise in IDP camps by end of September as ration cuts will affect more than 100,000 displaced people for three months, starting in October in Juba, Wau and Bor. As a result of funding constraints, WFP announced the cut of rations from 70 to 50 percent and the reduction of the duration of support from 12 to 9 months back in April 2021 in order to scale-up assistance in counties facing faminelike conditions.