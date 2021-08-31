WFP South Sudan Situation Report #294, 31 August 2021

Highlights

To date in 2021, more than 115,000 people have been affected by flooding in 11 counties across South Sudan.

In Tambura, Western Equatoria State, a further deterioration in the security situation has led to the disruption of humanitarian operations and interruption of assistance for some 25,000 beneficiaries of WFP programmes.

Situation Update

The intra - Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition (SPLA-IO) split continues to cause tension and disrupt humanitarian operations. Clashes persisted over the last few weeks particularly around Magenis, which saw pro-Gatwech forces push pro-Machar offensives out of several strongholds. This also led to an intensification of spillover violence into Northern Jonglei and detention of boats around Fangak by forces loyal to Gatwech. WFP continues to monitor the situation as SPLA-IO fragmentation may lead to further violence and disrupt humanitarian operations, particularly along key riverine supply routes.

In Tambura, Western Equatoria State, a further deterioration in the security situation has led to the disruption of humanitarian operations and interruption of assistance for some 25,000 beneficiaries of WFP programmes including the IDP response, Food Assistance for Assets and School Feeding. WFP plans to support 6,000 IDPs displaced as a result of the violence, however, this assistance is on hold due to the insecurity and more IDPs are expected to be displaced in the coming days.

Persistent formal and informal armed group activities have caused additional insecurity along WFP’s main supply routes in Central and Eastern Equatoria connected to Juba, which includes two attacks on WFP vehicles on the Torit – Lafon road. Increased insecurity along the Juba – Nimule road, in particular, has increased anxiety among commercial and humanitarian transporters, with some requesting withdrawal of services until security can be guaranteed.

There has been a resumption and escalation of violence in Tonj East and Tonj North, Northern Bahr el Ghazal between the Luachjang of Tonj East and adversaries in Tonj East and Tonj North. If violence continues, it could have a devastating impact on food security in the area, prevent WFP from accessing vulnerable food insecure communities, and present a risk to humanitarian assets and prepositioned commodities.