WFP South Sudan Situation Report #293, 16 August 2021

Highlights

• In the first six months of 2021 (January to June), WFP reached over 4.1 million people with food assistance. Of this, 2.6 million people were supported through emergency response, including 1.9 million people in IPC 4 and 5 counties.

• More than 90,000 people have been affected by flooding in eight counties across South Sudan to date in 2021 and WFP is working with the government and partners to ensure a coordinated response to support flood-affected populations.

• The Sudan People's Liberation Army-in Opposition (SPLA-IO) suffered a further split, which has already led to clashes and may threaten the country’s fragile 2018 peace progress

Situation Update

• More than 90,000 people have been affected by flooding in eight counties across South Sudan to date in 2021. On August 4th, WFP participated in a Joint Inter-Cluster Coordination Group aerial and rapid assessment led by the Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. to assess the magnitude of flooding in Jonglei State. Community leaders in both Ayod and Canal highlighted that 2020 flooding had already destroyed livelihoods and current floods were worsening the already precarious humanitarian situation. In both Ayod and Canal towns, community representatives reported that displaced people arrive daily and are in need of food, shelter, and non-food items. WFP is coordinating with the government and partners to ensure a consolidated response to flood-affected populations across the country with a plan to support 83,400 people across the counties, including 30,000 people in Ayod.

• The Sudan People's Liberation Army-in Opposition (SPLA-IO) suffered a further split, which has already led to clashes and may threaten the country’s fragile 2018 peace progress. On August 3rd, Lt. Gen Simon Gatwech, who until recently was the SPLA-IO General Chief of Staff, denounced the SPLA-IO led by First Vice President Riek Marchar, declaring that Machar had been deposed as the Chairman of the party and Commander in Chief for failing to represent the groups' interest in the Transitional Government of National Unity. On August 7th, fighting erupted in Magenis area, Upper Nile State and at least 30 people were killed. WFP halted movement in areas of potential further clashes along the White Nile River in Upper Nile before the fighting started, thus averting any affect on WFP staff and humanitarian assets.

As the situation calmed, WFP resumed movements with additional clearances.

However, WFP continues to closely monitor the situation as this split within the SPLA-IO may increase tensions and further impact humanitarian operations over the coming weeks and months.

• While a reduction in sub-national and localised violence has been noted in the last month across Jonglei state, small-scale incidents such as the abduction of children, intra-Lou violence in Akobo, age-set violence near Gumuruk, and killing of an off-duty health work in Duk may escalate into large-scale violence and affect humanitarian operations if not carefully managed.

• In Maban, WFP met with the County Commissioner and representatives from the Yusif Batil, Gendrassa, and Kaya refugee camps to discuss the 23 July incident whereby WFP assets and personnel came under attack. WFP undertook a conflict and security mission to Maban further assess the situation and develop a conflictsensitive intervention plan to prevent or mitigate security risks in the future.