WFP South Sudan Situation Report #292, 30 July 2021

Highlights

• WFP provided assistance to 7,795 people who have been displaced in Tambura as a result of violence in the area.

• Over 13,000 people that were displaced as a result of the flooding in Jonglei were able to return to Manydeng Boma in Baidit as a result of WFP’s emergency dyke and road rehabilitation project which connected Bor to Baidit town. Of the 13,000, around 1,150 returnees are WFP beneficiaries who received food assistance in June.

• On 23 July, refugees in Yusif Batil refugee camp in Maban county, Upper Nile, detained eleven staff members from WFP, UNHCR, and two NGOs for several hours, while demanding food distributions start immediately.

• WFP conducted a mission to Marial Lou and Paliang, Warrap following the July 8-9 attack to find a sustainable solution to support the food insecure communities.

Situation Update

• There is growing frustration among refugees due to the reduction of food assinstance rations to 50 percent because of funding constraints. On 23 July, refugees in Yusif Batil refugee camp in Maban county, Upper Nile, detained eleven staff members from WFP, UNHCR, and two NGOs for several hours, while demanding food distributions start immediately. While UNMISS troops attempted to support, they were blocked from entering the camp. After negotiations and engagement with the community and the county commissioner’s intervention, the humanitarian team and their vehicles were released.

• In Western Equatoria, tensions remain high due to an increase in violence in Tambura, which according to reports has displaced 15,000 people. WFP has already provided a oneoff distribution to 7,795 IDPs and stands ready to provide further assistance should violence disrupt WFP’s operations and lead to further large-scale displacement.

• WFP humanitarian operations continue to be hampered by roadside attacks. On 15 July 2021, a 10 truck WFP convoy carrying 70 mt of CSB++ of food commodities from Bentiu to Kuajok got stuck in the mud at Ariel. While stuck in the mud, the convoy was ambushed by a heavily armed group. The drivers were rescued, although badly beaten, and a rescue mission to recover the trucks from the mud is currently underway. Some food has been recovered and the exact amount of food looted will be confirmed once the trucks are rescued from the mud. At least 13 people have been arrested to date in relation to the incident.

• On July 22- 24, WFP conducted a conflict, security, and access assessment mission to Marial Lou and Paliang in Warrap to assess the losses from the July 8-9 attack on Marial Lou and find a sustainable solution for continued support to the vulnerable communities currently facing IPC Phase 5 levels of food insecurity. The mission was successful in paving a way forward and WFP is now planning an immediate response to IDPs from Marial Lou.

• The UK Special Envoy for Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Affairs, Nick Dyer visited South Sudan to assess the international and government response to the humanitarian emergency in South Sudan, which included visits to WFP operations in Kuajok and Tonj North in Warrap State.

• WFP appreciates the most recent contributions from the United States (BHA) and France.

BHA confirmed US$ 45 million to support crisis-affected populations with food and nutrition assistance, including support to refugees, and provide livelihood support to build resilience while France confirmed US$ 596,659 to support the lean season response in IPC 5 locations.