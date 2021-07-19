WFP South Sudan Situation Report #291, 16 July 2021

Highlights

• Localized violence continues to affect communities and impede humanitarian assistance and in Marial Lou, Warrap State, 234 mt of WFP food was looted on July 8-9, including 232 mt from WFP’s warehouse, 850 kg of nutrition commodities from the hospital and 779 kg of food commodities from two schools.

• With regards to the ongoing issues with youth groups which are spreading across the country, the HC/RC a.i met with the First Vice President (FVP) regarding the formation of the new Cabinet Committee on youth engagement.

• Thanks to progress from the Road and Dyke Rehabilitation project, a WFP convoy of WFP and commercial trucks successfully delivered 307 mt of food to Northern Jonglei, which now brings the total of food dispatched in Jonglei state to 42,337 mt, representing over 55% achievement.

Situation Update

• Localized violence continues to affect communities and impede humanitarian assistance.

On July 8th & 9th, localized violence once again erupted in Tonj North, Warrap state between armed youth from Paliang and Marial-Lou. During the fighting, WFP’s warehouse was overrun and 234 mt of WFP food were looted, including 850 kg of nutrition commodities from the hospital and 779 kg of food commodities from two schools. In addition, Government institutions, INGO offices, churches, schools and the humanitarian rub hall in Marial-Lou were looted and destroyed during the incident.

• With regards to the ongoing issues with youth groups which are spreading across the country, the HC/RC a.i met with the First Vice President (FVP) about the formation of the new Cabinet Committee on youth engagement which was put in place following the Council of Ministers meeting on July 2nd and will be lead by the FVP. The Committee will be supported by the South Sudan Access Working Group team (co-chaired by WFP South Sudan Access Unit) in support of the Committee’s efforts to develop a strategy to address the evolving issues raised by youth groups, particularly in Torit (Eastern Equatoria), Renk (Upper Nile State) and Aweil (Warrap State). The issues raised by the youth community continue to include frustrations around lack of development and employment opportunities, disenfranchisement, and lack of a legitimate forum to voice concerns.

• With July 9th marking the tenth anniversary of South Sudan’s independence, there is little cause for celebration due to the slow progress on implementation of the peace agreement and a lack of development and opportunities for the population. In 2021, insecurity has disrupted humanitarian operations in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Jonglei, Warrap and Eastern Equatoria and the conflict dynamics in the country remain fragile.

• Vulnerability is increasing across South Sudan as a result of unprecedented levels of subnational conflict, economic decline, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effects of climate change, which continue to have a devastating impact on food security and livelihoods.

According to the recent World Bank economic update, South Sudan’s economy is expected to contract by 4.1 percent and the coronavirus pandemic continues to have long-term implications for economic growth and development. Other shocks, including the locust invasion and the repercussions of a second consecutive year of record flooding, which affected more than one million people in 2020, have further compounded the already dire situation (World Bank Economic Update).

• WFP appreciates the most recent contribution from FCDO, who confirmed USD1,364,812 to Activity 4 to support the BRACE II project, bringing the new total amount for financial year 2021/2022 to USD 2,192,551. Through the BRACE II project, WFP in collaboration with FAO provides cash transfers, seeds, tools and climate sensitive agricultural training to support