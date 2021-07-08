WFP South Sudan Situation Report #290, 2 July 2021

In The Numbers

3.9 million people WFP plans to assist in June 2021

7.24 million people facing acute food insecurity from April to July 2021.

Of this, 108,000 in IPC 5, 2.4 million in IPC 4, and 4.6 million in IPC 3 (IPC)

1.9 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

USD 1.5 billion Global Humanitarian Funding Requirement 2021 (USD 671 million for WFP)

USD 169.7 million WFP six month net funding requirement from July to December 2021

Highlights

• Vice President Rebecca de Mabior led a mission to Torit on June 28 with government representatives to convey strong messages to the youth groups that humanitarian actors are not a target.

• In May 2021, WFP reached over 3 million people with food assistance with emergency food assistance and livelihoods support.

• In Eastern Equatoria, insecurity along major roads remains a chronic challenge for humanitarian access.

• In Warrap, armed youth groups from the local community looted 10 mt of food from the WFP warehouse in Kirrik, following which other youth members from the same local community convened to protect the warehouse from further looting.

Situation Update

• Vice President Rebecca de Mabior led a mission to Torit on June 28 with government representatives, including the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Minister of Youth and Environment, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) Representative along with the RC/ HC a.i. to convey key messages to the youth groups in response to escalated attacks against humanitarians including: 1) Violence in not the way to start dialogue on jobs and employment, 2) Humanitarian actors are not a target, and 3) Freedom of South Sudanese to work anywhere in the country is sacrosanct. Several other senior Government officials have also warned the population of South Sudan against attacking humanitarian actors, including the National Minister of Labour who criticised attacks by the youth groups and called for them to peacefully raise their concerns, which can be addressed by a review conducted by the national authorities.

• In Eastern Equatoria, insecurity along major roads remains a chronic challenge for humanitarian access. On 12 June, a WFP convoy was robbed by armed gunmen along the Torit-Imehijak road, while on 13 June, another UN convoy was robbed along Ikotos-Torit road.

The following day, a commercial convoy was ambushed along Narus-Kapoeta road and a WFP convoy was also detained by community members at camp 15 due to grievances that food assistance had not yet reached their area because of delays caused by insecurity and poor road conditions.

• In Warrap, armed youth groups from the local community looted 10 mt of food from the WFP warehouse in Kirrik, Tonj North on 19 June. Following subsequent indications that the group planned to return to loot more food from the warehouse, other youth groups from the same local community mobilized to protect the warehouse and prevent any further looting.

• In Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), small scale raids continue to threaten the grassroots peace dialogue between the Dinka Bor, Lou Nuer and Murle and impede humanitarian access. On 19 June 2021, armed men suspected to be Murle attacked Tuok cattle camp in Ayod, and raided an unknown number of cattle which subsequently ed to a revenge attack. Similarly, on 23 June, a WFP convoy was attacked between Gadiang and Duk Pajut by Murle perpetrators during which the drivers and passengers were robbed of their personal belongings and a small amount of food was looted.

• WFP appreciates recent contributions from ECHO, FCDO, New Zealand and the United States BPRM. FCDO confirmed GBP 10,5 million to support the HARISS project to procure cereals to support 192,000 individuals in areas of high food insecurity, common services (UNHAS and Logistics Cluster) and road spot or chokepoint repair and road rehabilitation or construction projects to expand the transport network and facilitate food delivery particularly during rainy season. ECHO confirmed a top up contribution of Euro 5 million for common services (LC and UNHAS), bringing the total amount from Euro 2,5 million to Euro 7,5 million. New Zealand confirmed USD 1,459,854 fully flexible funds to the iCSP. The US through BPRM confirmed USD 1,2 million to UNHAS.