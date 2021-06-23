WFP South Sudan Situation Report #289, 18 June 2021

In Numbers

7.24 million people facing acute food insecurity from April to July 2021 (IPC)

1.9 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

2.6 million people assisted by WFP in April 2021

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

Highlights

To date, 66 out of 73 dyke breach points (or 18.4 km) have been repaired along Baidit- Jalle- Mabior while approximately 7 dyke breach points are left in Bor South to be repaired. Baidit Town is now connected to Bor which allowed WFP to send a food convoy of 338 mt. WFP is urgently trying to complete as much repairs as possible ahead of the heavy rains.

Situation Update

WFP is deeply concerned about the rising violence and security incidents targeted at humanitarian workers in South Sudan. On 7 June, two aid workers working for Doctors with Africa CUAMM, a WFP nutrition international NGO partner, were killed in a roadside attack at Mabuoi village along the Mapuordit-Aluakluak road in Yirol West county, Lakes State. The clearly marked humanitarian vehicles were part of a convoy returning from a health facility. This latest attack means that four humanitarian aid workers have been killed in less than four weeks. Violence against humanitarians has increased across the country, particularly as aid workers have been directly attacked and brutally killed by criminals and armed youth groups. In two locations, humanitarian operations have been suspended pending assurances of safety and security by the government. The rising violence will continue to disrupt with humanitarian operations – negatively impacting people’s livelihoods and access to food assistance, health services, water and sanitation.

The ration cuts first implemented in April as a result of funding constraints mean that people are starting to resort to negative coping strategies and destabilise the camps. On 11 June 2021, towards the end of BSFP distribution, Non-BSFP targeted refugees in JamJang, Pamir camp forcefully broke into the distribution site and robbed 3.708 mt of CSB++ destined for pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-23 months, claiming the nutrition supplies should be distributed to everyone. Following the GFD ration reduction, beneficiaries are struggling to meet the other 50% of their food needs and continue to appeal to WFP to increase the ration. In addition to advocating for more funding, WFP is working with partners to identify livelihood opportunities to compliment the reduced food basket and will continue to monitor the effects and consequences of these ration cuts.

There is a growing frustration among youth regarding high unemployment and the lack of income opportunities for youth, resulting in their demands that non-indigenous local staff be removed. In Eastern Equatoria, humanitarian actors are working with state and national authorities to resolve the impasse with the Monyomiji youth.