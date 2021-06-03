WFP South Sudan Situation Report #288, 28 May 2021

In Numbers

7.24 million people facing acute food insecurity from April to July 2021 (IPC )

1.9 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

2.6 million people assisted by WFP in April 2021

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

Highlights

• Sub-national violence in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area displaced an estimated 20,000 people. Some 550 mt of WFP food and nutrition items, enough to feed 33,000 people for one month, were looted.

• Two humanitarian workers have lost their lives in May and several violent attacks have been reported across South Sudan.

• The cereal deficit for 2021 is estimated to be 465,600 mt (FAO and WFP Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission). The deficit contributes to record-high levels of food insecurity throughout the country.

• WFP urgently requires USD 3.7 million to continue critical dyke and road rehabilitation in Bor. WFP has rehabilitated 49 out of 200 dyke breach points in Bor, Jonglei State, opening 18.4 km of road.

Situation Update

• Renewed sub-national violence in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, in May, resulted in the displacement of 20,000 people, destruction of property and loss of livestock. Humanitarian supplies—food, health and nutrition—were looted or destroyed. In Gumuruk, an inter-cluster assessment mission, on 22 May, confirmed the loss of some 550 mt of WFP food and nutrition items, enough to feed 33,000 people for one month. The items were stored in an INGO mobile storage unit which was burned down. WFP is extremely concerned by the uptick in violence as the communities affected are already facing famine-like (IPC Phase 5) food insecurity. This week, humanitarian organizations reported that the overall security situation is calm with many of the displaced returning home. WFP distributions are ongoing in Verteth and planned for Likuangole and Gumuruk.

• Two humanitarian workers have lost their lives in May and several violent attacks have been reported across South Sudan. On 21 May, a South Sudanese doctor—who was working for the International Rescue Committee (IRC)—was killed inside a health facility in Panyijar County, Unity State. Almost at the same time, a humanitarian convoy, including an ambulance, carrying 10 aid workers, was shot at by unknown gunmen in Koch Town, Unity State. These two attacks come barely 10 days after another aid worker was killed in Budi, Eastern Equatoria, on 12 May, amidst an escalation of violence against humanitarians in recent weeks. The Humanitarian Coordinator has condemned the attacks against aid workers.

• A joint FAO and WFP Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission in South Sudan estimates the overall cereal deficit in 2021 to be 465,600 mt, 4 percent below the deficit estimated for 2020. This deficit, still above the five-year average, contributes to record-high levels of food insecurity throughout the country, especially where conflict and flooding affected crops and livestock.

• As of 28 May, South Sudan has recorded 10,688 positive cases of COVID-19 and 115 deaths. WFP continues to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures, such as physical distancing and handwashing, at distribution sites. Through the Logistics Cluster, WFP is supporting the national vaccination scheme.

• Following 14 months of closure, schools in South Sudan have re-opened. Most schools are still enrolling students and food dispatches to schools are ongoing. WFP plans to reach 511,000 students across the country this year.

• WFP faces a critical shortfall of USD 196 million for the remainder of the year. Urgent donor support is required as WFP will face pipeline breaks in cash-based transfers for refugees and livelihoods programmes in August if additional funds are not received.