WFP South Sudan Situation Report #287, 30 April 2021

Highlights

WFP is grateful to the United States Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for their contribution of USD 345 million since October 2020, under WFP’s Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) for lifesaving food assistance in support of various WFP programmes: General Food Distribution, Nutrition, Resilience activities, building Livelihoods, support to Logistics cluster and UNHAS operations.

WFP is grateful to CERF for the confirmation of USD 1.6 million (USD 1 million for Food assistance for assets livelihood activities in the six IPC 5 risk counties only, and USD 0.6 million for the Logistics Cluster).