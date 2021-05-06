South Sudan
WFP South Sudan Situation Report #287, 30 April 2021
Highlights
WFP is grateful to the United States Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for their contribution of USD 345 million since October 2020, under WFP’s Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) for lifesaving food assistance in support of various WFP programmes: General Food Distribution, Nutrition, Resilience activities, building Livelihoods, support to Logistics cluster and UNHAS operations.
WFP is grateful to CERF for the confirmation of USD 1.6 million (USD 1 million for Food assistance for assets livelihood activities in the six IPC 5 risk counties only, and USD 0.6 million for the Logistics Cluster).
WFP is grateful to flexible contributions from Estonia and Norway for the confirmation of USD 59,737 and USD 1,167,815, respectively, at ICSP level for food assistance in response to the elevated acute food security levels.
In Numbers
7.24 million people facing acute food insecurity from April to July 2021 (IPC)
1.9 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)
1.81 million people assisted by WFP in March 2021(WFP South Sudan)
1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)
2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)