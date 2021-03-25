WFP South Sudan Situation Report #285, 19 March 2021

In Numbers

7.24 million people facing acute food insecurity from April to July 2021 (IPC)

1.9 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

1.19 million people assisted by WFP in January 2021 (WFP South Sudan)

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

Highlights

• The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was officially launched on 16 March. The HRP requests USD 1.7 billion to reach 6.6 million people with urgent life-saving assistance and protection.

• The Kuron Bridge in Eastern Equatoria has reopened after eight months of closure. The use of the bridge will now allow WFP to serve 14,677 beneficiaries in Boma, Maruwa and Labrab.

• In March 2021, WFP aims to assist 3.77 million people, a 1.33 million increase from February, representing WFP’s lean-season response.

Situation Update

• Humanitarian activities are due to recommence in Renk, following a halt in activities five months prior, as a consequence of increased tensions and a number of violent incidents. After months of engagement with the community and youth led by the government, OCHA and the NGO Forum, an agreement has been made that welcomes back humanitarian actors, provides safety and security assurances and ensures accountability of the perpetrators of the arson and looting that took place in October 2020.

• WFP is grateful to Japan, for the confirmation of USD 6.5 million, to assist populations in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Warrap, Lake States and Jonglei State. This confirmation will support crisis response activities and enable vulnerable populations to meet their basic food needs and maintain and/or rebuild their livelihoods.

• WFP is grateful to France, for the confirmation of USD 795,594, towards the provision of livelihood support and to build resilience in rural households.

• Continued tensions and violence exacerbated by the political situation across South Sudan continues to impact WFP’s activities and distributions. A flurry of political activities across the country in February and March, including the controversial appointment of the Governor of Upper Nile and the composition of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, continues to spur outbreaks of conflict in numerous States, impeding on WFP’s efforts to preposition commodities, and serve the most food insecure populations across South Sudan.

• In the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), ongoing power struggles and clashes between age sets have impacted WFP’s ability to provide humanitarian food assistance. In Gumuruk, for example, staff of WFP’s Cooperating Partner had to be evacuated mid-way through food distributions. Consequently, the combination of these violent outbreaks and the impacts of continued flooding ensues disruptions to WFP’s ability to serve populations living in IPC 3 and 5 risk counties.