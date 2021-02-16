WFP South Sudan Situation Report #283, 15 February 2021

In Numbers

- 7.24 million people facing acute food insecurity from April to July 2021 (IPC)

- 1.9 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

- 1.15 million people assisted by WFP in December 2020

- 1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

- 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

Highlights

• Some 8.3 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in South Sudan in 2021. This is an increase of 10 percent when compared to the 7.5 million people in need in 2020.

• WFP reached 263,556 people living in Priority One Counties with 7,800 mt of food and nutrition assistance by the end of January.

• WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, and Regional Director for East Africa, Michael Dunford, visited South Sudan 3-5 February. The delegation visited activities in Verteth, Greater Pibor Administrative area, and Bor, Jonglei State.

Situation Update

• The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview South Sudan was released on 26 January. In 2021, some 8.3 million people (nearly 70 percent of the population) need some form of humanitarian assistance. This is an increase of 800,000 people (10 percent more) from the 7.5 million people in need in 2020.

Humanitarian needs are most concerning in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area with Pibor classified as the only county in catastrophic need. A total of 72 counties face extreme need while the remaining five are in severe need.

• WFP is grateful to the United States Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for their contribution of USD 100 million. WFP is grateful to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund for confirmation of USD 7 million for cash activities in response to rising food insecurity in South Sudan.

• The WFP Executive Director (ED), David Beasley, and the WFP Regional Director from Eastern Africa, Michael Dunford, visited South Sudan 3-5 February. The delegation visited food assistance activities in Verteth, Greater Pibor Administrative Area and dyke rehabilitation activities in Bor, Jonglei State. In both areas, they met with communities receiving WFP assistance.

• The delegation met with the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, the First Vice President Riek Machar, Madam Vice President,

Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Beatrice Khamisa Wani. The meetings focused on the humanitarian support, WFP response and areas for further collaboration between the Government of South Sudan and WFP. Despite the formation of South Sudan’s Unity government, hunger continues to rise due to the cumulative effect of conflict, climate change and economic shocks. The ED reiterated the importance of the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, the set-up of local governance structures across all ten states and the need to advance peace and stability in light of rising hunger.

• David Beasley noted his concerns that the use of the official rate of exchange for humanitarian cash-based transfers and supplements to key health and education workers, entails losing two thirds of the real value when compared to the parallel market rate of exchange. As a result, the purpose and impact of cash support is considerably diminished. The imposition of the official rate of exchange is all to the significant detriment of the beneficiaries across South Sudan.

• On 27 January, five WFP trucks carrying 42.5 mt of sorghum and cooking oil for distributions were stopped and subsequently looted by youth near Kacuat, Ngabagok payum, Tonj East, Warrap State. WFP has suspended use of this access route, pending a face to face discussion with the armed youth group.