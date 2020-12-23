WFP South Sudan Situation Report #281, 18 December 2020

Highlights

WFP is deeply concerned about the deteriorated food security and nutrition situation across the country. WFP calls for urgent and coordinated action to ad-dress the multiple factors affecting food security and nutrition outcomes.

More than one million people have been affected by flooding since June across South Sudan. WFP is targeting flood-affected people in need of food assistance. WFP has so far reached 240,000 people with assistance in December.

WFP is calling on partners for early and timely contributions to support the prepositioning exercise.

In Numbers

7.24 million people facing acute food insecurity from April to July 2021 (IPC)

1.9 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

1.82 million people assisted by WFP in October 2020 - 1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

Situation Update

• WFP is deeply concerned about the deteriorated food security and nutrition situation across the country, particularly in locations affected by compounded shocks. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update, released by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, on Friday 18 December, estimates that 7.24 million people (60 percent of the population) will face severe food insecurity at the height of the 2021 lean season. WFP calls for urgent and coordinated action to address the multiple factors affecting food security and nutrition outcomes.

• WFP is grateful to the United States Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance for their USD 100 million contribution to food and nutrition programmes in South Sudan. The timely contribution supports WFP to procure and preposition food and nutrition items ahead of the 2021 rainy season. The 2021 prepositioning window will be shorter than normal with continued poor road conditions due to heavy floods this year and the impact of COVID-19 on delivery lead times. WFP is calling on partners for early and timely contributions to support the prepositioning exercise. Once roads close, WFP must deliver food by air which is seven times more expensive than delivering by road.

• WFP is grateful to the European Union for their contribution of EUR 3 million to supporting the humanitarian community in South Sudan through the Logistics Cluster and UNHAS. The contribution brings the European Union’s total contribution to WFP managed common services to EUR 4.5 million for the next 18 months.