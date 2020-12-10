WFP South Sudan Situation Report #280, 1 December 2020

Highlights

• More than one million people have been affected by flooding since June across South Sudan. WFP is targeting flood-affected people in need of food assistance. WFP reached 550,000 people with assistance in November.

• FAO-WFP early warning analysis of acute food insecurity hotspots recommends substantive humanitarian presence in South Sudan to cushion against a deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

• UNMAS cleared unexploded ordnances (UXOs) from the WFP airdrop zone in Gumuruk, Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Situation Update

• The latest FAO-WFP early warning analysis of food insecurity hotspots was released in October 2020. The key drivers of food insecurity are found to be: conflict; consecutive natural shocks; deteriorating economic situation; severe constraints to humanitarian access. The analysis warns that if these factors continue to deteriorate, this would lead to a catastrophic food security situation in parts of the country. However, substantive humanitarian presence in the country could cushion against such a worst-case scenario, coupled with prospects for rainfall to subside and the start of the green harvest.

• South Sudan has 3,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of 10 November. The Government urges people to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures particularly maintaining social distancing, wearing facemasks in public, and washing hands regularly with water and soap. As part of the USAID funded Urban COVID-19 Response, a double-ration distribution targeting 114,400 beneficiaries commenced in Juba on 13 November. In Bor, Jonglei State, more than 8,500 people received food assistance as part of the project while beneficiary verification was ongoing in three other locations in Bor South.

• WFP is grateful to the European Union for their contribution of EUR 6.1 million to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities in Northern and Western Bahr el Ghazal. The contribution will support a four year project aiming to transform the lives of 10,000 vulnerable households through capacity building and the provision of agricultural inputs and tools to increase production, reduce food loss and enhance access to markets.

• WFP is grateful to UNMAS for their support in clearing the WFP airdrop zone in Gumuruk, Greater Pibor Administrative Area, of unexploded ordnances (UXOs). The clearing of the drop zone will enable WFP to deliver some 400 mt of food and nutrition items, providing much needed assistance to 22,300 people including 4,200 children under five.

• On 16 November the Juba Protection of Civilians (PoC) Site was redesignated as an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp. It has followed a long and careful process, planning alongside humanitarians, and in consultation with national and local government, the security services, and the displaced community. WFP will continue to provide food assistance to people in the IDP camp. The re-designation has allowed UNMISS to gradually withdraw troops from static duties at the former PoC sites so they can be redeployed to conflict hotspots. Throughout the coming dry season, peacekeepers will be located in new temporary bases and carry out long duration patrols to places like Manyabol, Lekungole, Duk Padiat, Yuai, and Waat— Jonglei State—where tensions between communities are high.