WFP South Sudan Situation Report #278, 09 October 2020

Highlights

An estimated 800,000 individuals have been affected by flooding since June across South Sudan. WFP is targeting flood-affected people in need of food assistance. More than 500,000 people were reached with assistance in September.

WFP condemns the attack on its boat convoy on the River Nile in Shambe North, Lakes State. One person was killed, while three people suffered gunshot injuries but all are stable and recovering.

Situation Update

The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 was awarded to WFP for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it wanted to turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger. In South Sudan, WFP supports some five million people each year.

In South Sudan, WFP seeks to address entrenched inequity and isolation, with the goal of leaving no-one behind and contributing to unity, interconnectedness, and peace in the long-term, while maintaining its core life-saving programming. Recognizing that achieving Zero Hunger requires addressing conflict as a recurrent shock which directly causes – and is itself influenced by – severe and extreme food insecurity, WFP South Sudan is working towards a strategic framework on Contributions to Peace in South Sudan.

In South Sudan, violence continues to pose the greatest risk to food security. In Eastern Equatoria State, tensions and disputes related to intrusion by out-of-state cattle keepers into farmland are worsening. Increasing confrontations between herders and farmers may become more complex. Cycles of localized violence continued in Lakes State through the end of September. Cueibet county, in particular, saw high levels of violence. In Unity State, tensions remain high due to continued violence and threats of violence between communities from Mayom and communities from Warrap and from Abiemnhom. During the reporting period, shooting in Pieri, Jonglei State, led to a WFP airdrop being called off.