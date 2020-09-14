WFP South Sudan Situation Report #276, 11 September 2020

Highlights

• More than 700,000 individuals have been affected by flooding since June in 26 counties in South Sudan. Flooding has been most severe in Jonglei and Unity States.

• WFP has provided assistance to 535,000 individuals in floodaffected areas in July and August, mainly through its Lean Season Response and Rapid Response Mechanism modalities.

• Emergency Relief Coordinator Lowcock submitted an update to the Security Council on the risks of conflict-induced food insecurity in South Sudan.

Situation Update

• On Friday 4 September, Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock submitted to the Security Council an update on the food security risks in South Sudan, alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, and Northeast Nigeria. This is in reference to Security Council Resolution 2417 (2018), which calls for the Security Council to be updated when “the risk of conflict-induced famine and wide-spread food insecurity” occurs.

The Update calls for action, through concrete measures to break the vicious cycle between armed conflict and violence and food insecurity.

• In South Sudan, despite the peace agreement, violence is the greatest risk to food security and livelihoods. Most of the areas affected by conflict are in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity. Since 2015, there has been at least 31 pockets of famine conditions related to conflict. Recurring violence in Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), as well as Warrap and Lakes states, is crippling the food security and livelihoods of growing numbers of people.

• The Troika Special Envoys were in Juba last week, their first joint visit since 2017, to meet with key counterparts and re-energize the peace process. They urged all parties to demonstrate the leadership needed to deliver progress and maintain peace.

• Torrential rains have led to further rising flood levels in Jonglei and Unity states. Nine counties reported floods during July and early August. For some counties, such as Bor South, Juba and Twic East, flood incidents occurred more than once. The unprecedent flooding in 2019 resulted in significant expansion of wetlands, the Sobat and Nile basins, which have not receded. Displacement, disrupted trade routes, damaged crops and submerged houses are the most reported impact.

• The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has announced a plan for the transition of the Protection of Civilian (POC) camps to Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps, removing the UN security apparatus from the sites. It is important that assistance is continued for the foreseeable future and for as long as residents remain concerned for their safety outside of the camps. Work progresses on strategies for beyond the POCs, recognizing that the absence of basic services outside of the camps, land tenure and insecurity, are all seen as disincentives for people to leave.